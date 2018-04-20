Rick Zamperin: Joe Montford joins Ticats Wall of Honour… finally

It is a well deserved, and long overdue honour.

This summer, Joe Montford’s name and No. 53 will be added to the Ticats Wall of Honour.

On August 23, Montford will become the 23rd former Tiger-Cats player, coach and builder to be immortalized on the facade of Tim Hortons Field.

The Canadian Football Hall of Famer will join other legends such as Garney Henley, Angelo Mosca, Grover Covington, Earl Winfield, Don Sutherin, Rocky DiPietro and Paul Osbaldiston in the exclusive club.

Montford, who won two Grey Cups in his career — including the 1999 title with Hamilton — will be the first to be enshrined at Tim Hortons Field.

We're happy to announce, in collaboration with the #Ticats Alumni Association (HTCAA), that Joe Montford will be the newest member of the Wall of Honour. Story continues below DETAILS > https://t.co/EaThSdoxJl pic.twitter.com/MNLinSvmS3 — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) April 19, 2018

But it begs the question, why did it take so long to honour one of the best players in Ticats and CFL history?

Montford retired in 2006. It took 12 years to get him on the Wall of Honour? He should not have waited that long.

Will other Ticats legends like Danny McManus, Rob Hitchcock and Marwan Hage have to wait that long too?

I hope not.