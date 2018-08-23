A long road to flood recovery in Grand Forks

The community of Grand Forks was hit hard by flooding in May.

Hundreds of properties were affected, filling up with water and mud. Some developed mould, and houses had to be gutted.

Now the city, the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary, and the province are trying to figure out how to help.

Surveys were sent out and several public meetings held, including one on Wednesday night.

“We want to make a decision that we believe will be in your best interests,” Grand Forks city councillor Christine Thompson said.

Affected residents are discussing options, which include building dikes along the Kettle River and raising houses located in the flood plain or allowing the province to buy out affected properties and relocate residents to other parts of town.

But it’s tough to find a solution that suits everyone.

“Now we’re right in the line of the new dike too. Nothing against a new dike, except it’s going to ruin our home,” one resident said. “If we had a little help picking up our own house and moving it back on our own property, then maybe we could stay.”

“Are we going to get shafted by expropriation or are we going to have enough money to do something with?” another resident asked.

“Fix what’s broken and those that want a buyout buy them out – those that don’t – don’t,” one man suggested.

Either of those options would likely take 2-4 years to implement, and in the mean time, about 90 households are in immediate need of housing.

People are living in travel trailers, in tents, and even in gutted houses.

“If we start losing our population because they have no place to live, that’s going to change our economy, there’s going to be further reaching effects,” said Jennifer Houghton, who is living in an RV on her property.

Any plan that is implemented moving forward is going to be expensive, and the community is looking to the province to pay.

“We’ve made it real clear to them on several occasions this is not the only ask – there’s many more coming,” Steve Newto with the Boundary Flood Recovery Team said, in reference to the latest proposal to the province for funding.

B.C. Premier John Horgan did promise citizens of Grand Forks the will get the help they need when he toured the flood ravaged community in June.