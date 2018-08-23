Police look for man after south Edmonton voyeurism spree

Police have released a sketch of a man they believe is responsible for startling a number of women in south Edmonton by looking through their bedroom windows.

Police said women have reported they were undressing in their bedroom when they noticed a man “peering” through their window and recording them on a cellphone.

Seven incidents have been reported in the McKernan neighbourhood in south Edmonton between January 2017 and Aug. 9, 2018.

Police said the man is described as 20 to 30 years of age, between five foot nine and six foot one, around 170 pounds with dark, shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a toque and carrying a grey-coloured cellphone in each incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.