Urban Decay discontinues popular Naked palette after 8 years
If you know makeup, then you know the significance of Urban Decay’s Naked Palette.
After eight long years, the company recently decided to discontinue the super popular palette, calling the decision “bittersweet.”
“Saying goodbye to Naked is extremely bittersweet,” said Urban Decay founding partner Wende Zomnir in a statement, Allure reports.
“It was a big moment in our history. It’s a little painful to leave your past behind, but it’s also essential to always evolve. I will forever miss Naked, but we plan to turn the grief into even more greatness.”
The statement, which also read like a love letter, pointed out the impact the palette had on neutral-toned eyeshadows as well as how accessible it was for different makeup lovers.
“It was beautiful and mythical and millions of superfans, from misfits to moms to models.”
Today, we mourn the loss of our beloved original Naked palette 💔🥀 Though this parting is bittersweet, you’ll still be able to get your hands on the palette anywhere Urban Decay is sold, while supplies last. 🖤US: Save 50% on the original Naked Palette at UrbanDecay.com, all Urban Decay stores, and retailers where UD is sold. 🖤 Canada: Save 50% on the original Naked Palette at UrbanDecay.ca, all Urban Decay stores, and retailers where UD is sold. 🖤 UK: For TWO DAYS ONLY starting August 23, save 30% on the original Naked Palette at UrbanDecay.co.uk and Urban Decay stores. 🖤 Korea: Save 50% on the original Naked Palette at Urbandecay.co.kr. Don’t see your country? Reach out to your local UD retailer for more info. https://www.urbandecay.com/storelocator #UrbanDecay #UDNaked #Makeup #Beauty
Celebrating the departure, the company also offered fans one last time to buy the 12-shadow palette for half price ($33 CDN) on their site and at retailers like Sephora (which is currently out of stock).
According to Popsugar, sales of the palette broke $1 billion (that’s about 30 million palettes) since 2010.
Over the years the Naked brand branched off into nine other versions, all keeping true to their neutral, smokey and earth hues. They also inspired a range of copycats mimicking their day-to-night colours.
Social media reacts
On Thursday, several social media users shared their disbelief about the death of their favourite palette, many wondering why the company made that decision.
Others reminisced on what the palette — for many their first big palette — meant to them.
Others didn’t understand the obsession at all.
Urban Decay hasn’t announced when it officially plans to take the palette off their website or shelves, but we recommend picking one up before it’s gone for good.
