Urban Decay discontinues popular Naked palette after 8 years

If you know makeup, then you know the significance of Urban Decay’s Naked Palette.

After eight long years, the company recently decided to discontinue the super popular palette, calling the decision “bittersweet.”

“Saying goodbye to Naked is extremely bittersweet,” said Urban Decay founding partner Wende Zomnir in a statement, Allure reports.

“It was a big moment in our history. It’s a little painful to leave your past behind, but it’s also essential to always evolve. I will forever miss Naked, but we plan to turn the grief into even more greatness.”

The statement, which also read like a love letter, pointed out the impact the palette had on neutral-toned eyeshadows as well as how accessible it was for different makeup lovers.

“It was beautiful and mythical and millions of superfans, from misfits to moms to models.”

Celebrating the departure, the company also offered fans one last time to buy the 12-shadow palette for half price ($33 CDN) on their site and at retailers like Sephora (which is currently out of stock).

According to Popsugar, sales of the palette broke $1 billion (that’s about 30 million palettes) since 2010.

Over the years the Naked brand branched off into nine other versions, all keeping true to their neutral, smokey and earth hues. They also inspired a range of copycats mimicking their day-to-night colours.

Social media reacts

On Thursday, several social media users shared their disbelief about the death of their favourite palette, many wondering why the company made that decision.

Others reminisced on what the palette — for many their first big palette — meant to them.

Urban Decay is discontinuing the first palette I ever ever bought. The first makeup purchase that really made me FALLLLLLLLL in love with makeup 😭😭😭 idk how to handle this — Kathleen Lights (@KathleenLights1) August 23, 2018

RIP the Urban Decay Naked palette – with me through the intense school disco nights with lids matted in intense 'Creep', hungover eyes hidden with 'Sin', makeup disasters averted with a sweep of 'Half-baked'. You will be missed x — Anna Cafolla (@AnnaCafolla) August 23, 2018

@UrbanDecay is officially doing away with the original Naked Palette! Does anybody else feel like dramatically dropping to their knees and screaming "NOOOOOOO!!" like I do? It's the end of an epic and iconic palette that made us all fall in love with being Naked! 💚💚💚 — carrie brown (@ChaoticNails) August 23, 2018

Goodbye @UrbanDecay Naked palette. What a hero. You are probably the most revolutionary thing I have known: and I studied History A Level. — Liv Silver 🦇🦇 (@_warpaints) August 23, 2018

I feel like every girl who loves makeup is somehow personally victimized by @UrbanDecay discontinuing the original Naked palette. I almost want to buy a new one to show my daughter in 10 years what kicked off the start to kick ass makeup! #RIPNakedPalette — Amber LeeAnne👑 (@AmberHelenberg) August 23, 2018

@UrbanDecay is discontinuing the OG Naked Palette… dead serious it’s a sad day. It was the Naked Palettes that led culture in a direction to really love makeup again and made a HUGE platform for eyeshadow art. You will be missed #ripnakedpalette — Variety Ellie (@VarietyEllie) August 23, 2018

Others didn’t understand the obsession at all.

the original naked palette is being discontinued and i would buy since its so cheap but it too boring for me to spend $27 on sorry not sorry — allie (@alliejjpg) August 23, 2018

Urban Decay hasn’t announced when it officially plans to take the palette off their website or shelves, but we recommend picking one up before it’s gone for good.

