Police looking for male suspect following east end robbery

Regina police are asking for the public’s help following a business robbery in the east end of the City.

Police were called to the 2500 block of East Quance Street on Aug. 22, 2018, at around 5:30 p.m. following the incident.

The male suspect entered the business and stole merchandise, before being confronted by an employee.

He then produced a knife and threatened the worker, and took off on foot with an unknown quantity of merchandise.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 5’8 – 5’10, heavy build, clean shaven, short dark hair, wearing a dark t-shirt and blue jeans and is believed to between the age 35 and 40.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.