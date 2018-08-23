Crime
August 23, 2018 12:16 pm
Updated: August 23, 2018 12:23 pm

Police looking for male suspect following east end robbery

By Online Producer  Global News

Police were called to the 2500 block of East Quance Street on Aug. 22, following a report of an east end business robbery.

Alexa Huffman / Global News
A A

Regina police are asking for the public’s help following a business robbery in the east end of the City.

Police were called to the 2500 block of East Quance Street on Aug. 22, 2018, at around 5:30 p.m. following the incident.

The male suspect entered the business and stole merchandise, before being confronted by an employee.

READ MORE: Police investigating possible arson at Q nightclub

He then produced a knife and threatened the worker, and took off on foot with an unknown quantity of merchandise.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 5’8 – 5’10, heavy build, clean shaven, short dark hair, wearing a dark t-shirt and blue jeans and is believed to between the age 35 and 40.

READ MORE: Four arrested and charged in stolen vehicle investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Business
Caucasian
Employee
incident
male
Merchandise
Regina Police Service
Robbery
Suspect

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News