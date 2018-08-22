Police investigating possible arson at Q nightclub

The Regina Police Service is conducting an arson investigation after an incident at the Q nightclub.

On Tuesday, Aug. 21 at around 5:00 p.m. police were called to the 2000 block of Broad Street after an employee noticed some burn marks on the stairs and walls of the building.

Also located at the scene were some items often associated with arson incidents that were seized by officers.

The arson attempt is believed to have occurred between the early morning hours of 1:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on August 21.

Anyone who has any information that could help police is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.