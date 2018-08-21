Four arrested and charged in stolen vehicle investigation

Four people have been charged for allegedly stealing a vehicle Monday morning.

The Regina Police Service were called to the 1200 block of Athol Street at 10:10 a.m. Monday, where they observed the four occupants exiting the stolen vehicle.

Police arrested 19-year-old’s Kashtin Earling Creed Queqezance and Delaney Lloyd Sangwais along with a 16-year-old and 13-year-old female, who cannot be named in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Queqezance and the 16-year-old have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft of motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation order.

Sangwais and the 13-year-old are facing charges of with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The two youths are set to appear in Provincial Youth Court on Aug. 21, while Queqezance and Sangwais will appear in Provincial Court the same day.