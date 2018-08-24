London researcher set to lead international ALS study after $2.5M donation to Western

Thanks to a $2.5-million gift from the Temerty Foundation, Western University professor Dr. Michael J. Strong will be leading an international study that aims to improve the lives of those with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The funding will be used to implement a three-year study and will be led by Strong out of his lab at the Robarts Research Institute.

“The gift is going to support research over the course of the next three years. That will bring together a group of international researchers out of Italy, the United States and here in Canada that is going to look to try and develop a very specific treatment direction that we can use initially experimentally in models of ALS,” said Strong.

The team is hoping to develop treatment models and therapeutic trials that could improve the lives of and provide relief for ALS patients and caregivers worldwide.

“The future of this type of work is dependent on support and generosity like that of the Temerty Foundation. This gift enables us to continue moving forward, hopefully to the great benefit of society.”

Researchers will be focusing on the role of specific proteins to basically help stop the degeneration of muscle function.