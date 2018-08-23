Video shows suspect fleeing after allegedly attacking man in car with knife in Aurora

York Regional Police have released cellphone video of a suspect fleeing the scene after he allegedly attacked a man in his car with a knife in Aurora.

Police said that on Saturday at around 3 p.m., a 51-year-old man was sitting inside a parked car in the area of Yonge Street and Murray Drive when he was approached by an unknown man.

Police allege the unknown assailant leaned in the driver’s window, pointed a knife at the man and demanded cash from him.

Investigators said the man inside the vehicle did not comply and the suspect then allegedly punched him in the face, cut his arm with a knife and kicked his vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers arrived on the scene but weren’t able to locate the suspect.

The victim was treated by paramedics on the scene.

On Thursday, police released cellphone video of the suspect as he was fleeing the scene. In the video, the suspect can be seen covering his face with a black baseball hat.

READ MORE: ‘One of the cars got airborne’: Video captures dramatic crash in Richmond Hill

He is described as being between 18 and 20 years old, between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall and has blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

HE CAN RUN BUT HE CAN'T HIDE FROM SOCIAL MEDIA – We need your help to ID this guy after he tried to rob a man at knife point in Aurora. This suspect ended up punching the victim in the face and cutting him with the knife before running away. Call 866-876-5423 x7141 with tips. pic.twitter.com/s1X9yCaeee — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 23, 2018