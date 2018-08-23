Even with a new school, more portables planned for Surrey as enrollment climbs

Kids are going back to school in just a few weeks, and even with a new high school opening it’s doors, Surrey will need more portables.

Last year, Surrey had 314 portable classrooms.

This year, that number could climb to 320 or more.

READ MORE: B.C. government announces new school on the way for Surrey

That’s because 800 more students are expected over last year’s enrollment.

It’s just a sign of the times, even with Salish Secondary School in Clayton Heights opening, according to spokesperson Doug Strachan.

“Our growth is contained mainly in three areas: Grandview Heights in south Surrey, the south Newton area, and the Clayton Heights area.”

READ MORE: So many Surrey students, and not enough spaces to teach them in

That new high school will take the pressure off Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, which had up to 18 portables last year.

“We’ll be using those portables at other locations. There may be some left there, but that’s only because of the practicality of not moving them twice.”

READ MORE: Number of portables at Surrey schools set to climb once again

Woodward Hill Elementary is also getting a 200-seat classroom addition.

The City of Surrey has the fastest-growing school district in the province with 71,000 students.