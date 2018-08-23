New Brunswick election: Fredericton-Grand Lake

Riding background

Fredericton-Grand Lake was created in the 2013 redistricting process out of two ridings: Fredericton-Fort Nashwaak and Grand Lake-Gagetown.

Both ridings had voted PC in 2010.

Candidates

Liberal: Wendy Tremblay

Progressive Conservative: Pam Lynch (incumbent)

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Dan Weston

People’s Alliance: Kris Austin

The People’s Alliance leader

co-founded the party in 2010 amid anger over the then-government’s plan to sell NB Power to Hydro-Quebec.

Story continues below

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Pam Lynch won the seat in an extremely tight race which saw only 73 votes separate Lynch and Liberal candidate Sheri Shannon, who placed third.

Kris Austin, Leader of the People’s Alliance of New Brunswick, placed second in the 2010 election, winning 28.5 per cent of the vote compared to Lynch’s 28.8 per cent — a difference of only 26 votes.

2010

PC candidate Pam Lynch won Fredericton-Fort Nashwaak with 47.3 per cent, defeating the then-Liberal cabinet minister Kelly Lamrock.

Tory candidate Ross Wetmore won Grand Lake-Gagetown with 44.7 per cent of the vote, flipping a seat that had previously been Liberal.

People’s Alliance leader Kris Austin ran in the Grand Lake-Gagetown riding and earned 20 per cent of the vote.