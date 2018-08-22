Crime
August 22, 2018

London man facing child pornography charges after search and seizure

A London man is facing child pornography charges after city police searched a home in south London.

Police say they seized several computers and computer devices from residence in the area of Commissioners Road and Wharncliffe Road.

The 47-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with selling or distributing child pornography, unlawfully possessing child pornography and unlawfully accessing child pornography.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Global News