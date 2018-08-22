London man facing child pornography charges after search and seizure

A London man is facing child pornography charges after city police searched a home in south London.

Police say they seized several computers and computer devices from residence in the area of Commissioners Road and Wharncliffe Road.

The 47-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with selling or distributing child pornography, unlawfully possessing child pornography and unlawfully accessing child pornography.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.