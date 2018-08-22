Airbnb asking B.C. hosts to help those displaced by wildfires

Airbnb Canada says it wants to help British Columbians displaced by wildfires.

Policy manager Alex Dagg says hosts in the Okanagan Valley and Vancouver Island are being asked to open up their homes for free to wildfire victims and firefighters.

It’s part of Airbnb’s Disaster Response Program.

“In the busy season to have that many listings available at this point I think just really demonstrates how our community steps up during these times and we’d really like to make sure people know that this space is there, try to encourage more of our hosts to come forward so that people have a place to go.”

Dagg was speaking on The Jon McComb Show on CKNW.