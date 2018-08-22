Canada
Hamilton teen’s killer to be released from prison

Jesse Clarke was murdered in August 2014 and his killer is being released Wednesday.

Four years after the death of 14-year-old Jesse Clarke in Hamilton, his killer is being released from prison after serving his sentence.

The teen’s family has been told that the man who took his life in August 2014 is being released Wednesday and will be living at a halfway house in the city.

Brodie Nicholls served just over four years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Brodie Nicholls is being released, after spending four years behind bars in the 2014 death of Jesse Clarke.

Nicholls was 18 years old when he stabbed Clarke in the chest after a confrontation between a group of teens.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder and was sentenced to six years in prison.

However, with credit for time served, Nicholls is out on mandatory release and is under conditions to not contact the victim’s family.

In a statement to 900 CHML, the family says it is completely distraught about Nicholl’s release.

Global News