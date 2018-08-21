Hamilton police investigating attack on teen in Gage Park caught on video

Hamilton police are investigating a group assault at the Midsummer’s Dream festival in Gage Park, which was caught on video.

Video posted to social media shows a 14-year-old boy being kicked and punched by a group of young people on Saturday night, while he was on the ground in the fetal position.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack and police say a number of individuals involved have been identified.

They add some parents who saw video of the incident online have brought their children in to speak to investigators.

However, so far no charges have been laid.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional video or information to come forward.