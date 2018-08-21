Canada
August 21, 2018

Drone flies too close to airplane at Hamilton airport: police

Police said this type of incident is an offence under the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Police are investigating an incident where a drone interfered with an aircraft departing from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday, when a private aircraft reported that a drone had flown close to its path after it left the airport, endangering its operation.

Police say efforts were made to locate the drone and operator, but they were unsuccessful.

They add that this type of incident is an offence under the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

