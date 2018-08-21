Drone flies too close to airplane at Hamilton airport: police

Police are investigating an incident where a drone interfered with an aircraft departing from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s transportation sector highlighted in Premier Doug Ford’s tour of the city

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday, when a private aircraft reported that a drone had flown close to its path after it left the airport, endangering its operation.

Police say efforts were made to locate the drone and operator, but they were unsuccessful.

READ MORE: Competitive drone-flying competition takes over Steinbach baseball diamond

They add that this type of incident is an offence under the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

HPS investigates close call between a drone and aircraft leaving John C. Monro Airport. We are reminding #HamOnt to practice safe drone operations, its the law. https://t.co/34bdrTg0lV — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 20, 2018