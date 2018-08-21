Drone flies too close to airplane at Hamilton airport: police
Police are investigating an incident where a drone interfered with an aircraft departing from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday, when a private aircraft reported that a drone had flown close to its path after it left the airport, endangering its operation.
Police say efforts were made to locate the drone and operator, but they were unsuccessful.
They add that this type of incident is an offence under the Canadian Aviation Regulations.
