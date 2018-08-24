SLV’s 3 things to do for the weekend beginning Aug. 24

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from CJOB Morning Show content producer Shannah-Lee Vidal.

1. Be their guest

The longest-running outdoor theatre in Manitoba — and all of Canada — wants you to be their guest for an enchanting musical production.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is on now until Aug. 30 at Rainbow Stage, which is which is nestled inside Kildonan Park.

The two-and-a-half-hour production tells the story of Belle, a young woman who wants to live much more than a poor provincial life, and her encounter with the seemingly heartless prince turned Beast.

The original French fairy tale was first published in 1740 by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve.

In 1991, Disney introduced the world to its version of the iconic story, creating a beloved classic.

A few years later, the musical leaped off the screen and onto the stage.

Tickets for Rainbow Stage’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast start at $39.

2. A corny carnival

If you have time for a short road trip this weekend, it’s a perfect time to head to Morden, which is about 90 minutes southwest of Winnipeg.

The Morden Corn and Apple Festival is on until Sunday and will entice you with free corn on the cob and apple cider, along with free admission.

Linda Lambert, executive director of the festival says close to 70,000 ears of locally grown corn are cooked in a huge pot and served to more than 50,000 attendees.

“In order to get it hot enough, we have to use an old steam engine from our local Pembina Threshermen’s Museum. There’s an actual crew that comes up that’s licensed to run this thing. Not anyone can just do this.”

There’s also the usual carnival staples of edible treats, rides, and games, plus some unexpected entertainment such as a pie-eating contest and a historical bus tour on the schedule.

As a bonus, you can take a selfie with the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre’s newest roadside attraction, if you’re brave enough to stand next to it.

The Xiphactinus, or pre-historic shark, statue is being unveiled at Milne park on Friday.

3. Stick to your ribs

This weekend, The Forks will be carnivore heaven with a mouth-watering assortment of barbecue ribs, chicken, and pulled pork all in one place.

Friday through Sunday, the Rotary Club of Winnipeg is hosting its annual Ribfest, with proceeds benefiting local youth groups.

Once you grab your meal, you can hang around and listen to live musical entertainment on the Festival Stage or bring the little ones to have fun in the kids’ zone.

Ribfest starts daily at 11 a.m., running until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free, but you are welcome to make a donation if you have a few bucks handy.

Also happening this weekend…

Tattoo You

There’s a chance to get inked in Winnipeg this weekend and see work from more than 270 tattoo artists from around the world. The second annual Winnipeg Tattoo Convention takes over Red River Exhibition Park Aug. 24, 25 and 26.

You can get inked live on site or walk up to an artist whose work you like, book an appointment and ask them to create something for you.

Proceeds from the tattoos will be donated to Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba. And there’s more than just ink on tap: you can expect to see displays of classic cars, motorcycles, a market and more.

— With files from Shannon Cuciz