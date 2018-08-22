Global News anchor Lauren McNabb to get fresh Start on CJOB’s morning show

She’s been on your TV for more than a decade, and now she will be on your radio.

Global News anchor Lauren McNabb will join Brett Megarry and Greg Mackling on CJOB starting on Wednesday to add some fresh perspective to an already outstanding morning show The Start.

“I’m actually so excited for two reasons,” said McNabb. “One, I’m worried I’m not going to wake up on time because it’s a brand new shift for me. We have to be there at 4 a.m. in the morning — that’s a big adjustment.

“And of course, it’s radio, it’s four hours of radio. I’ve been doing television for 18 years.”

McNabb’s journalism experience will help the show, said Megarry, but the reason they’re excited to have McNabb on the show has more to do with her funny bone.

“She’s also got a great sense of humour — actually, kind of disturbing. I think I might need a straight jacket,” he joked.

“It’s super exciting to finally get to work with someone who has done what Lauren has done in this business,” said Mackling.

“For her to bring that integrity and just that, that wit, and combine the two, you don’t very often find that.”

McNabb’s biggest worry about taking on the new challenge?

“I’m worried there’s no bleep button or time delay,” she laughed.

Adding a fresh face to the team means a fresh name for the show — The Start will air weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on 680 CJOB.