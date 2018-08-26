Environment
Teenager completes solo kayak trip around Lake Winnipeg

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Winnipegger Alex Martin describes the different shorelines along Lake Winnipeg he saw during his 1,700 km trip around the body of water.

An 18-year-old Winnipegger who recently graduated high school is back on shore after an adventure of a lifetime on Lake Winnipeg.

Alex Martin recently kayaked the entire circumference of Manitoba’s largest lake. The trip was 1,750 km long and took one month to complete.

“I wanted to raise awareness for water stewardship on Lake Winnipeg and the environmental concerns it’s now facing. I also really like kayaking, so I thought this was the best way raise awareness,” Martin said.

GALLERY: A glimpse at some of the views Alex Martin experienced while going around Lake Winnipeg

Alex Martin Trip

One of the stops Alex Martin made during his solo trip around the circumference of Lake Winnipeg.

Alex Martin/Flickr
42141316930_de75e9de17_o

Alex experienced a variety of shorelines throughout his trip.

Alex Martin Trip Picture

Alex Martin experience during shorelines including well known sandy beaches and more remote rocky areas.

Alex Martin/Flickr
43231424344_05bc069544_o

One of the stops Alex Martin made during his solo trip around the circumference of Lake Winnipeg.

43949916281_69583567d0_k

Alex Martin has been in a kayak since he was a baby and still continuing strong today.

Alex Martin/Flickr

Martin said the campaign sparked a lot of outreach by the community.

“There were a lot of people who joined in and watched the campaign from either Facebook or the website. People I’ve never met before sent me messages offering a place in their house or food if I was in their area,” said Martin.

While the trip could seem crazy for some, it was right up Martin’s alley.

“There were a few days that were challenging. Challenge is fun for me though when it comes kayaking.”

He said different parts of the lake have unique characteristics.

“There are certain sections of the shoreline where people usually think the south basin is all sandy so the north basin the must be the same. In the north, you get into limestone cliffs and big mudslide erosion where you can land a kayak on the shoreline.”

READ MORE: Millions of zebra shells wash up on shores of Lake Winnipeg

Martin has spoken at schools prior to his trip and feels it’s a good way to educate kids about the lake as well.

“A lot of the kids do have interest, especially when you talk about the sporting aspect as well. A lot of kids came up to me afterwards and said they would be thinking of me during the summer. It was really touching to me.”

Martin will be making more presentations about his trip in the fall with students and organizations.

Partners for his trip include Lake Winnipeg Foundation and the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society – Manitoba Chapter.

You can find out more about Martin’s trip by visiting his website.

WATCH: Alex Martin talks trip around Lake Winnipeg on Global News Morning.

