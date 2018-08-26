Teenager completes solo kayak trip around Lake Winnipeg

An 18-year-old Winnipegger who recently graduated high school is back on shore after an adventure of a lifetime on Lake Winnipeg.

Alex Martin recently kayaked the entire circumference of Manitoba’s largest lake. The trip was 1,750 km long and took one month to complete.

“I wanted to raise awareness for water stewardship on Lake Winnipeg and the environmental concerns it’s now facing. I also really like kayaking, so I thought this was the best way raise awareness,” Martin said.

Martin said the campaign sparked a lot of outreach by the community.

“There were a lot of people who joined in and watched the campaign from either Facebook or the website. People I’ve never met before sent me messages offering a place in their house or food if I was in their area,” said Martin.

While the trip could seem crazy for some, it was right up Martin’s alley.

“There were a few days that were challenging. Challenge is fun for me though when it comes kayaking.”

He said different parts of the lake have unique characteristics.

“There are certain sections of the shoreline where people usually think the south basin is all sandy so the north basin the must be the same. In the north, you get into limestone cliffs and big mudslide erosion where you can land a kayak on the shoreline.”

Martin has spoken at schools prior to his trip and feels it’s a good way to educate kids about the lake as well.

“A lot of the kids do have interest, especially when you talk about the sporting aspect as well. A lot of kids came up to me afterwards and said they would be thinking of me during the summer. It was really touching to me.”

Martin will be making more presentations about his trip in the fall with students and organizations.

Partners for his trip include Lake Winnipeg Foundation and the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society – Manitoba Chapter.

You can find out more about Martin’s trip by visiting his website.

