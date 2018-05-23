Growing invasion of Lake Winnipeg evident as countless shells wash ashore

An infestation of zebra mussels has visitors to Lake Winnipeg wading in the invasive species.

Video from a Winnipegger this week shows thousands of mussels on the shores of the lake.

WATCH: Kevin Freeman shared this video, detailing the significant depth of the shells on shore.

They carpet the beach, making it next to impossible for residents to walk without shoes or boots due to their sharp edges.

Freeman tweeted out another video showing the vast expanse of shells that had washed onto the beach.

This is not rocks. This is ALL zebra mussels. Four to six inches deep. @SaveLakeWpg pic.twitter.com/MiT0a3VJeP — Kevin Freedman (@MBKev) May 19, 2018

The species first appeared in the area in 2013. Because they reproduce so quickly, and are transported so easily, there is now little people can do to get rid of them.

Zebra mussels typically enter lakes attached to boats, and will attach themselves to buoys or docks.

They already appear by the thousands on Victoria Beach.

Marine experts warn the species will force out other organisms and native species.