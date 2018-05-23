Environment
May 23, 2018 7:05 am

Growing invasion of Lake Winnipeg evident as countless shells wash ashore

By Reporter  Global News
File
An infestation of zebra mussels has visitors to Lake Winnipeg wading in the invasive species.

Lake Winnipeg_Timm

Winnipeg Beach was covered by scores of zebra mussels Tuesday.

Timm Bruch / Global News
LkWpg_mussels3_Timm

The usual sandy beach on Lake Winnipeg was buried by zebra mussels May 22.

Timm Bruch / Global News
LkWpg_mussels2_Timm

Mounds of zebra mussels stretched across the shores of Lake Winnipeg Tuesday.

Timm Bruch / Global News

Video from a Winnipegger this week shows thousands of mussels on the shores of the lake.

WATCH: Kevin Freeman shared this video, detailing the significant depth of the shells on shore.

They carpet the beach, making it next to impossible for residents to walk without shoes or boots due to their sharp edges.

Freeman tweeted out another video showing the vast expanse of shells that had washed onto the beach.

The species first appeared in the area in 2013. Because they reproduce so quickly, and are transported so easily, there is now little people can do to get rid of them.

Zebra mussels typically enter lakes attached to boats, and will attach themselves to buoys or docks.

They already appear by the thousands on Victoria Beach.

Marine experts warn the species will force out other organisms and native species.

