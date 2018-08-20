Men involved in fatal confrontation with Edmonton police had a gun, were wanted on Canada-wide warrants: ASIRT

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a confrontation between members of the Edmonton Police Service and two men that left one dead on Saturday.

At around 9:40 p.m., the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said Edmonton police were called for a hit-and-run collision in the area of 123 Avenue and 66 Street.

The driver involved in the collision provided the address and licence plate of the vehicle, and police were able to determine the vehicle was reported stolen.

ASIRT said police arrived seven minutes later and saw two men getting into the stolen vehicle. Police attempted to prevent the vehicle from driving away by obstructing its path with their own vehicle and told the occupants to get out with their hands up.

ASIRT said the man in the passenger seat surrendered, but a confrontation with the man in the driver’s seat occurred while the officer moved toward the man who had surrendered.

The officer on the passenger side of the vehicle took cover and the officer on the other side of the vehicle fired his weapon, killing the 30-year-old man.

The 29-year-old passenger was taken into custody.

After the incident, police learned both men were wanted on Canada-wide warrants for being unlawfully at large and a sawed-off, lever-action .30-30-calibre rifle was found in the vehicle, ASIRT said.

ASIRT’s investigation into the incident will focus on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation that led to the man’s death, while EPS will investigate possible criminal actions of the two men inside the stolen vehicle.

ASIRT is called in to investigate any time a person is injured or killed while in contact with police in Alberta.