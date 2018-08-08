Calgary police used reasonable force to fatally shoot woman in 2016: ASIRT

Alberta’s police watchdog says a Calgary officer used reasonable force when she fatally shot a distraught woman who was armed with two large knives.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was tasked with investigating the Nov. 29, 2016, shooting.

The team’s report says the woman who died was high on methadone and cocaine, was acting aggressively and was told by the officer to drop the knives three times.

The report says the officer fired twice when the woman charged a police vehicle and threatened another officer.

Alberta Justice did not release the dead woman’s name.

The review says no charges will be laid against police because there is no reasonable grounds to believe that an offence was committed.

“Given her state, the speed with which the situation deteriorated, her apparent irrationality, her close proximity, and her failure to respond to clear simple commands while armed with weapons capable of lethal injury, the officer had no other reasonable options to address the immediate threat,” the team said in a release Wednesday.