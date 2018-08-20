OPP investigating after body recovered from Owen Sound Harbour
Police are investigating after the body of a 27-year-old man from Cambridge was found in the Owen Sound Harbour area of Georgian Bay.
According to Grey County OPP, on Saturday just after 5 p.m., officers received a call that a man had failed to surface after jumping from a boat into the water after a family pet.
Officers with assistance from the Ministry of Natural Resources began searching the area.
According to Grey County OPP, the body of 27-year-old Derick Henry from Cambridge was recovered by officers from the underwater search and recovery unit just after 10 a.m. on Monday morning.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Grey County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.cstip.ca.
