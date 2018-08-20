Toronto man dies after being pulled from water at Bluewater Beach: OPP

A 35-year-old man from Toronto man has died in a possible drowning incident, police say.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, officers received a report that a man had been found in the water without vital signs at Bluewater Beach in Tiny Township.

Police say the man was found underwater by friends.

According to police, the man was removed from the water and someone attempted CPR on the beach.

Police say paramedics continued CPR and the man was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers say the man had been visiting the area with friends.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.