Police investigate fatal single-vehicle collision on Highway 400
Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township left one woman dead.
According to Bracebridge OPP, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Lake Joseph Road just before 7 a.m. on Friday.
Police say the driver and three passengers were extricated from the vehicle.
As a result, officers say a 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, two passengers were airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-altering injuries and the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
According to police, a portion of Highway 400 was closed for several hours, however, it has since reopened.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.p3tips.com.
