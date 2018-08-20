Saskatoon weather outlook: mid-week warm up on the way

Saskatoon will be under sunny skies with some heat by mid-week with temperatures into the high-20s, or possibly even 30 C.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

The work week got off to a sunny start, with Monday’s daytime high expected to be right around seasonal at 23 C.

It will remain clear overnight, as the Saskatoon area dips down to 7 C.

Tuesday

The sun will stick around and temperatures will warm up starting on Tuesday. A daytime high of 26 C is expected.

Wednesday- Friday

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to peak for the week, as Saskatoon could get up to 30 C.

Thursday will also see sunshine, with a daytime temperatures reaching into the high-20s.

After seeing partly to mostly sunny skies for the week, you can expect a bit of a cool down with a chance of rain on Friday.

The August 20 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Kim Olsen near Battleford.

