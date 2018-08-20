Weather
August 20, 2018 2:28 pm
Updated: August 20, 2018 3:34 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: mid-week warm up on the way

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Saskatoon will be under sunny skies with some heat by mid-week with temperatures into the high-20s, or possibly even 30 C.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

The work week got off to a sunny start, with Monday’s daytime high expected to be right around seasonal at 23 C.

Temperatures across the province over the noon hour on Monday were around the 20 degree mark.

SkyTracker Weather

It will remain clear overnight, as the Saskatoon area dips down to 7 C.

Tuesday

The sun will stick around and temperatures will warm up starting on Tuesday. A daytime high of 26 C is expected.

Wednesday- Friday

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to peak for the week, as Saskatoon could get up to 30 C.

SkyTracker Weather

Thursday will also see sunshine, with a daytime temperatures reaching into the high-20s.

After seeing partly to mostly sunny skies for the week, you can expect a bit of a cool down with a chance of rain on Friday.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The August 20 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Kim Olsen near Battleford.

Kim Olsen / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

