Commuters struggling with new Turcot closures
The Turcot Interchange has long been a source of frustration for commuters through Montreal as several closures on the aging highway interchange caused traffic backups along the southwest part of the city.
The province’s transport ministry announced more Turcot-related closures along de Courcelle Street and Glen Road, cutting off a crucial north-south corridor that links Notre-Dame Street to René-Levesque Boulevard.
Though the province’s transport ministry announced the closures at least a week ago, cyclists, drivers and pedestrians were all struggling to readjust their commute Monday.
“It’s going to be a pain to get to work every day now,” said Luke Gillis, who bikes to work.
Traffic analyst Rick Leckner told Global News the work is necessary.
Leckner added he was concerned about the delays that emergency vehicles entering the nearby MUHC hospital could face.
This latest bout of closures is slated to run until Sept. 7.
