Canada
August 20, 2018 1:23 pm
Updated: August 20, 2018 1:34 pm

Commuters struggling with new Turcot closures

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

WATCH: Commuters were struggling to figure their route to work out Monday morning as new closures around Turcot came into effect. Global's Billy Shields reports.

A A

The Turcot Interchange has long been a source of frustration for commuters through Montreal as several closures on the aging highway interchange caused traffic backups along the southwest part of the city.

The province’s transport ministry announced more Turcot-related closures along de Courcelle Street and Glen Road, cutting off a crucial north-south corridor that links Notre-Dame Street to René-Levesque Boulevard.

Though the province’s transport ministry announced the closures at least a week ago, cyclists, drivers and pedestrians were all struggling to readjust their commute Monday.

“It’s going to be a pain to get to work every day now,” said Luke Gillis, who bikes to work.

READ MORE: Dust from Turcot Interchange work irks Westmount residents

Traffic analyst Rick Leckner told Global News the work is necessary.

Leckner added he was concerned about the delays that emergency vehicles entering the nearby MUHC hospital could face.

READ MORE: Major traffic expected for NDG, Decarie drivers as construction shifts on Turcot

This latest bout of closures is slated to run until Sept. 7.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Closures
Construction
De Courcelle
Glen
Interchange
Superhospital
Turcot

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News