Commuters struggling with new Turcot closures

The Turcot Interchange has long been a source of frustration for commuters through Montreal as several closures on the aging highway interchange caused traffic backups along the southwest part of the city.

The province’s transport ministry announced more Turcot-related closures along de Courcelle Street and Glen Road, cutting off a crucial north-south corridor that links Notre-Dame Street to René-Levesque Boulevard.

Rail work being done along de Courcelle is forcing many cyclists and drivers to change their commute. The work is slated to go until Sept. 7, and that's not all. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/QrJ9mmlTBv — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 20, 2018

Though the province’s transport ministry announced the closures at least a week ago, cyclists, drivers and pedestrians were all struggling to readjust their commute Monday.

Also work at Glen Road under the Turcot, meaning that an important north-south corridor that usually link Notre-Dame to René-Levesque is down till Sept. 7. I asked this resident how long she felt the construction situation would last around there: "Forever." @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/rQsRbSKxAP — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 20, 2018

“It’s going to be a pain to get to work every day now,” said Luke Gillis, who bikes to work.

Traffic analyst Rick Leckner told Global News the work is necessary.

Here's a map of the closures around the Turcot that the MTQ put up on its website recently. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Ytizu1A5yJ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 20, 2018

Leckner added he was concerned about the delays that emergency vehicles entering the nearby MUHC hospital could face.

This latest bout of closures is slated to run until Sept. 7.