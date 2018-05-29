Fallen concrete closes part of Turcot Interchange

A piece of concrete that fell from the Turcot Interchange has closed two ramps leading to westbound Highway 20 Tuesday.
READ MORE: Neighbourhoods around Turcot Interchange to get more trees, green space
The ramps from the Decarie Expressway and Highway 15 north were closed as a preventative measure at 5:15 a.m.
WATCH BELOW: Navigating the Turcot Interchange
An inspector is onsite near Pullman Street, where the piece fell, to make sure there are no other unstable parts of the structure.
READ MORE: Turcot construction: Big chunk of new Saint-Jacques overpass slides into place
The area is expected to reopen before 11 a.m.
READ MORE: Avoid the Turcot Interchange until 2019, says Transports Quebec
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
WATCH BELOW: Turcot Interchange construction too noisy
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.