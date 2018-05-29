Fallen concrete closes part of Turcot Interchange

A piece of concrete that fell from the Turcot Interchange has closed two ramps leading to westbound Highway 20 Tuesday.

The ramps from the Decarie Expressway and Highway 15 north were closed as a preventative measure at 5:15 a.m.

An inspector is onsite near Pullman Street, where the piece fell, to make sure there are no other unstable parts of the structure.

The area is expected to reopen before 11 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

