Quebec truck protest blocks Turcot Interchange during rush hour

A rolling protest of dump truck drivers hit Highway 20 in Montreal just as rush hour started Monday morning.

Rolling trucker protest coming toward Turcot on Highway 20 from Angrignon. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/utMMFbCkuQ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 14, 2018

Dump truck drivers started blocking the entrances and exits to the Turcot Interchange construction site around 8 a.m.

The union representing 3,500 drivers claims that, in an effort to get construction projects done quickly, Transports Quebec has hired drivers who aren’t union members.

The Quebec Association of Artisan Truckers (ANCAI) is leading the charge.

It argues because these drivers aren’t registered with the Commission des transports du Québec (CTQ), and therefore don’t invoice the same way, there is the potential for corruption.

“We’re keeping an eye on what happened,” said Martin Girard, a Transports Quebec spokesperson.

“For now, it’s too soon to know if it will have a major impact on the schedule of the work.”

Girard insisted he wouldn’t comment on negotiations with the union, but said the ministry is monitoring the protest’s effect on the Turcot.

The trucker’s union confirmed the demonstration will end after the lunch hour.

The demonstration has stops at 60 regional Transports Quebec service centres, including in Montreal and near the national assembly in Quebec City.