Canada
October 4, 2017 2:03 pm

Quebec truckers face charges after allegedly trying to bring 11 people over border

By The Canadian Press

The Ambassador Bridge border crossing, which connects Canada to the United States at Windsor, Ont. is seen in this file photo.

A A

Two truck drivers from Quebec are facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to smuggle 11 people from the United States into Canada.

READ MORE: Accused smugglers just lending a hand, said lawyer

The Canada Border Services Agency says the truckers were stopped at the Ambassador Bridge crossing into Ontario while carrying a load of produce.

READ MORE: Lacolle border agents, RCMP to stay another year amid spike of asylum seekers

The agency says the men aroused suspicion after failing to declare anything other than the produce shipment despite being away for a week.

WATCH BELOW: Smuggled into the country


Story continues below

It says agents searched the truck and found 11 foreign nationals from an unspecified country hidden in the sleeper area of the vehicle.

READ MORE: With spike in asylum seekers, Montreal’s Olympic Stadium to be used as shelter

The 11 people were returned to the U.S.

READ MORE: Smuggled baby tiger cub found by border guards in California

The two men, aged 42 and 50, are now facing 23 charges each under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada Border Services Agency
CBSA
Immigration and Refugee Protection Act
Quebec truck drivers
Quebec truck drivers smuggle people
smuggle into Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News