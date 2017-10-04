Quebec truckers face charges after allegedly trying to bring 11 people over border

Two truck drivers from Quebec are facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to smuggle 11 people from the United States into Canada.
The Canada Border Services Agency says the truckers were stopped at the Ambassador Bridge crossing into Ontario while carrying a load of produce.
The agency says the men aroused suspicion after failing to declare anything other than the produce shipment despite being away for a week.
It says agents searched the truck and found 11 foreign nationals from an unspecified country hidden in the sleeper area of the vehicle.
The 11 people were returned to the U.S.
The two men, aged 42 and 50, are now facing 23 charges each under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
