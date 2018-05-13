Canada
May 13, 2018 4:58 pm

Quebec dump truck demonstration could disrupt Monday morning rush hour

By The Canadian Press

This 2008 file photo shows dump trucks on the highway. The Quebec Association of Artisan Truckers is planning a rolling protest which could disrupt traffic around the Turcot Interchange and the National Assembly in Quebec City on Monday, April 14, 2018.

Motorists could be in for a difficult commute Monday morning as 3,500 dump truck drivers are expected to take part in a province-wide rolling protest to denounce the presence of non-affiliated truck drivers on public work sites in Quebec.

The Quebec Association of Artisan Truckers (ANCAI) is leading the charge and alleges the Transport Ministry is opening the door to corruption and facilitating false-inovicing practices by retaining the services of truckers who are not governed by the Quebec transportation commission.

Protesting truckers will be on the road as early as 6:30 a.m. Monday with planned stops at 60 regional Transports Québec service centres.

The association is warning of traffic disturbances around the Turcot Interchange in Montreal and near the National Assembly in Quebec City.

