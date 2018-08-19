Toronto Mayor John Tory responds to overnight violence in the city

Mayor John Tory has responded to a series of fatal incidents in Toronto overnight Saturday, calling the violence “tragic.”

“Every act of violence, whatever the end result, is tragic in the city,” he told Global News Sunday.

Three separate fatal incidents occurred throughout the city overnight Saturday, killing three people and injuring three others. A double stabbing occurred in the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road around 6:40 p.m., claiming the life of an 84-year-old woman. A triple stabbing occurred not far away at Sherway Gardens, killing a man in his 20s, while a shooting downtown on Adelaide Street East took the life of another man, also believed to be in his 20s.

The three incidents bring Toronto’s 2018 homicides to 63. There were 61 homicides in total for the entirety of 2017.

Tory said the city is currently experiencing a “spike” in violence and that the municipal and provincial governments are working together on this issue.

“I think people know there’s no magic answer to this, but we’re working hard together to get things done to keep the city safe,” he said.

“These things often happen in spikes — and it’s not to say it’s any better in spikes or not — but it is a city that we have to keep safe.”

“I believe what we’re now doing is working together, all the governments, at maximum speed to invest in kids and families, to do things like take guns off the streets and to resource the police so they can make sure they can fight the violence in any form.”

The incidents come after Ontario Premier Doug Ford penned two letters to Tory asking that he get city council members to match the provincial government’s $25 million of funding to help tackle violence in the city at a special council meeting scheduled for Monday. Tory responded by reminding Ford that “special meetings are confined to the issue for which they are called.” The purpose of the Aug. 20 meeting will be to discuss the Better Local Government Act, a piece of legislation passed earlier this week by the provincial government that will slash Toronto’s number of city councillors and municipal wards from 47 to 25.

“We are, of course, going to match the money. I said that a week ago,” Tory told Global News Saturday.

On Sunday, Tory again said the city was planning to match the provincial funding.

“I’ve spoken to the premier, and he and I agreed the important thing is we’re acting together. I am matching — the city is — for 2018 the money that they’ve put forward,” he said.

“We said we’re going to have it properly dealt with in the new council in January for the remaining years, but for this year that money is there and the real point for people is it’s not about letters, it’s not about meetings, it’s about what we’re doing together.”