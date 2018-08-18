Crime
August 18, 2018 7:20 pm

2 in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Etobicoke: Toronto police

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say two people are in life-threatening condition and one man is in custody after a stabbing in Etobicoke.

Officers said they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road with reports of a stabbing around 6:40 p.m.

They said two victims were located with life-threatening injuries. At 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Global News paramedics had just arrived on scene and an emergency run to the hospital was being organized.

An investigation is under way.

More to come…

