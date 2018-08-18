2 in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Etobicoke: Toronto police
Toronto police say two people are in life-threatening condition and one man is in custody after a stabbing in Etobicoke.
Officers said they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road with reports of a stabbing around 6:40 p.m.
They said two victims were located with life-threatening injuries. At 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Global News paramedics had just arrived on scene and an emergency run to the hospital was being organized.
An investigation is under way.
More to come…
