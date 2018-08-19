Brampton man in hospital after Saturday night shooting: Peel Regional police

Peel Regional police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot in Brampton Saturday night.

Officers said they were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Bramalea Road with reports a man had been shot.

A 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-451-1196, ext 2100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

