August 19, 2018 10:35 am

Brampton man in hospital after Saturday night shooting: Peel Regional police

Peel Regional Police say one man is in hospital after a shooting in Brampton Saturday night.

Peel Regional police say a man is in stable condition after he was shot in Brampton Saturday night.

Officers said they were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Bramalea Road with reports a man had been shot.

A 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-451-1196, ext 2100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

