Moose Jaw Police treating death as homicide

Police are treating the death of a young man in Moose Jaw as a homicide.

Officers responded to ‘suspicious occurrence’ at a residence in the city’s northwest just before midnight on Friday.

Upon arrival, they found a 21-year-old man, who was declared dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released as police are in the process of notifying his family.

This is Moose Jaw’s second homicide this year after nine years without a murder.