18 pancake breakfasts to check out during Whoop Up Days 2018

Here is a list of places around Lethbridge that are hosting pancake breakfasts.

Pancakes can never be a bad thing, and free pancakes are even better!

As you get ready for this year’s 2018 Whoop Up Days, here is a list of places around Lethbridge that are hosting pancake breakfasts.

When: Sunday, August 19, 2018, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Hosted by: Park Meadows Baptist Church
Where: 2011 15 Avenue North (parking lot)
Cost: Free

When: Monday, August 20, 2018, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Hosted by: Rachael Harder, Member of Parliament
Where: 255 8 Street South
Cost: Free

When: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 8 to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Lotus Salon
Where: 409 2 Avenue South (side walk in front of business)
Cost: $2

When: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Davis GMC Buick
Where: 303 3 Avenue South (Action Conditioning parking lot)
Cost: Min $5.00 Donation – Charity: Kate Andrews High School Travel Club

When: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 7 to 9 a.m.
Hosted by: BNI
Where: Burton & Co – 1718 3 Avenue South
Cost: $2

When: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 7 to 9:30 a.m.
Hosted by: Daytona Homes
Where: 115 Stafford Drive South
Cost: $4

When: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 7 to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Interfaith Food Bank
Where: 1103 3 Avenue North
Cost: Adults $3, Kids $2

When: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 7 to 11 a.m.
Hosted by: Chinook Regional Hospital and Inclusion Lethbridge
Where: 960 19 Street South
Cost: $3

When: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 7 to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Scotiabank South
Where: 3730 Mayor Magrath Drive South
Cost: $2

When: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: University of Lethbridge
Where: 4401 University Drive West
Cost: Free – Donations accepted for the U of L Student Union Food Bank

When: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 8 to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Family Cenre
Where: Fountain Tire South – Corner of 5 Avenue & Scenic Drive South
Cost: $3

When: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Hosted by: Legacy Lodge
Where: 335 Lettice Perry Road North
Cost: $3

When: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Hosted by: North-Bridge Seniors Centre
Where: 1904 13 Avenue North
Cost: $2

When: Thursday, August 23, 2018, from 7 to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Bridge City Chrysler
Where: 3216 1 Avenue South
Cost: Donation

When: Thursday, August 23, 2018, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Hosted by: Sik-Ooh-Kotaki Friendship Society
Where: 1709 2 Avenue South
Cost: Free

When: Friday, August 24, 2018, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Hosted by: Seasons Lethbridge
Where: 1730 10 Avenue South
Cost: $3

When: Saturday, August 25, 2018, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Hosted by: 14th McKillop Scouting Group
Where: 1730 10 Avenue South
Cost: Donation

When: Sunday, August 26, 2018, from 8 to 10 a.m.
Hosted by: Maranatha Christian Reformed Church
Where: 260 McGill Boulevard West
Cost: Free

