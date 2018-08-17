18 pancake breakfasts to check out during Whoop Up Days 2018

Pancakes can never be a bad thing, and free pancakes are even better!

As you get ready for this year’s 2018 Whoop Up Days, here is a list of places around Lethbridge that are hosting pancake breakfasts.

When: Sunday, August 19, 2018, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Hosted by: Park Meadows Baptist Church

Where: 2011 15 Avenue North (parking lot)

Cost: Free

When: Monday, August 20, 2018, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.





Rachael Harder, Member of Parliament255 8 Street SouthFree

When: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 8 to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Lotus Salon

Where: 409 2 Avenue South (side walk in front of business)

Cost: $2

When: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Davis GMC Buick

Where: 303 3 Avenue South (Action Conditioning parking lot)

Cost: Min $5.00 Donation – Charity: Kate Andrews High School Travel Club

When: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 7 to 9 a.m.

Hosted by: BNI

Where: Burton & Co – 1718 3 Avenue South

Cost: $2

When: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 7 to 9:30 a.m.

Hosted by: Daytona Homes

Where: 115 Stafford Drive South

Cost: $4

When: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 7 to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Interfaith Food Bank

Where: 1103 3 Avenue North

Cost: Adults $3, Kids $2

When: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, from 7 to 11 a.m.

Hosted by: Chinook Regional Hospital and Inclusion Lethbridge

Where: 960 19 Street South

Cost: $3

When: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 7 to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Scotiabank South

Where: 3730 Mayor Magrath Drive South

Cost: $2

When: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: University of Lethbridge

Where: 4401 University Drive West

Cost: Free – Donations accepted for the U of L Student Union Food Bank

When: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 8 to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Family Cenre

Where: Fountain Tire South – Corner of 5 Avenue & Scenic Drive South

Cost: $3

When: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Hosted by: Legacy Lodge

Where: 335 Lettice Perry Road North

Cost: $3

When: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Hosted by: North-Bridge Seniors Centre

Where: 1904 13 Avenue North

Cost: $2

When: Thursday, August 23, 2018, from 7 to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Bridge City Chrysler

Where: 3216 1 Avenue South

Cost: Donation

When: Thursday, August 23, 2018, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Hosted by: Sik-Ooh-Kotaki Friendship Society

Where: 1709 2 Avenue South

Cost: Free

When: Friday, August 24, 2018, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Hosted by: Seasons Lethbridge

Where: 1730 10 Avenue South

Cost: $3

When: Saturday, August 25, 2018, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Hosted by: 14th McKillop Scouting Group

Where: 1730 10 Avenue South

Cost: Donation

When: Sunday, August 26, 2018, from 8 to 10 a.m.

Hosted by: Maranatha Christian Reformed Church

Where: 260 McGill Boulevard West

Cost: Free