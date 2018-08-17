Second man charged in connection with Dartmouth shooting from June

Two men are now facing charges in connection with an overnight shooting from back in late June.

Officers were called to the area of Lahey Road and Catherine Street just after midnight on June 28. When they arrived, officers heard gunshots and saw three men running, one with a gun.

Police searched the area and two men were arrested separately. A gun was also located in the area, according to police.

Two vehicles were damaged by the gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Officers later learned that gunfire was exchanged between one of three men and another man. A warrant was issued for 21-year-old Tyqwan Jacardo Downey on July 20, and he was arrested Wednesday night in East Preston.

Downey appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday to face several weapons charges, including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition, discharge of a firearm and failure to comply with a probation order.

Tyus Jay John Lee McSween, 19, who was also arrested after the shooting, was charged on June 29.

The other man was released without charges.