Two men arrested in overnight shooting in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Dartmouth.

Officers were in the area of Lahey Road and Catherine Street at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday when they heard gunshots and saw three men running. One of the men was seen with a gun.

READ: Dartmouth shooting injures 24-year-old man: Halifax police

Police searched the area and two men were arrested separately. A gun was also located “in the area.”

So far, there have not been any reports of injuries but a vehicle was found that appears to have been damaged by shots.

WATCH: NS church groups ask government to step in following gun violence

Police say their investigation is in its early stages and is being handled by the Integrated General Investigative Section.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.