Dartmouth shooting injures 24-year-old man: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say a shooting Friday night in Dartmouth has left a 24-year-old man injured.

The shooting took place at 11:15 p.m. in the 20 block of Kennedy Drive. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gun shot wound.

Police confirm the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Investigators say they are “actively searching” for the suspect at this time. No description has been released to the public.

A search warrant was executed at a residence which is also located in the 20 block of Kennedy Drive. Police say they seized two firearms – a shotgun and a handgun, as well as ammunition from inside the home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.