April 23, 2018 3:13 pm
Updated: April 23, 2018 3:34 pm

Man shot inside Dartmouth business suffers life-threatening injuries

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police say a man was shot inside a business on Woodlawn Road.

Neil Benedict/ Global News
Halifax Regional Police are on scene at a Dartmouth shopping plaza after a man was shot inside a business.

The shooting happened at 114 Woodlawn Rd. on Monday afternoon.

Police say the man has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They also say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be coming. They are asking people to avoid the area.

— More to come

