Man shot inside Dartmouth business suffers life-threatening injuries

Halifax Regional Police are on scene at a Dartmouth shopping plaza after a man was shot inside a business.
The shooting happened at 114 Woodlawn Rd. on Monday afternoon.
Police say the man has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
They also say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be coming. They are asking people to avoid the area.
