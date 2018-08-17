Clerk at Florida 7-Eleven store caught on camera fighting off would-be robber

When an alleged robber tried to steal money from a Florida 7-Eleven store earlier this month, the clerk would not let it happen without a fight.

Security camera footage shows the clerk, identified by CBS News as Michelle Rideout, working at the store on Aug. 7 and speaking with a man at the cash register.

The two spoke briefly while the man appeared to wait to pay for his purchases.

When Rideout goes to open the cash register, the suspect lunges over the counter, pushing the pay terminal screen forward. Rideout responds by hitting the man in the head as he continues to reach for the drawer full of cash.

READ MORE: Police in Maryland offer $10K reward for information after beauty store robbery, assault

As the suspect tries to grab for cash, she then shoves the pay terminal at his head, forcing him off the counter.

He then tries once more to grab cash but the clerk throws an empty cash drawer at the suspect, prompting him to begin to leave.

Another employee is seen on camera appearing behind the camera. The suspect reaches the door, but before leaving turns and grabs a few bills that had fallen to the floor in the scuffle, then leaves.

“I was scared. I ain’t going to lie, I was scared,” Rideout told CBS on Aug. 16. “I really didn’t think of the money, I just thought of my life. The guy jumped over the counter, and I just hit him.”

According to police, Rideout was not injured in the incident.

READ MORE: Suspect charged in connection with TTC robbery caught on video

“Law enforcement does not recommend fighting with would-be robbers as they may be armed and could possibly hurt you,” police spokesperson Miranda Grossman told Global News.

Grossman said the best thing to do is get a description of the suspect and if a vehicle is involved, to try and get the licence plate or tag. She also said to prepare for situations like this incident by not having a lot of cash in the register. Purchasing security cameras can also help.

Police said the suspect got away with some cash. They released the surveillance tape in an attempt to find the suspect.