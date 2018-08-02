Police in Maryland offer $10K reward for information after beauty store robbery, assault

Police in Maryland are offering a US$10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three suspects who they say robbed a beauty store and assaulted two employees, which was caught on security footage this past Friday.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 27 at Esther’s Beauty Salon/Supplies in Silver Spring, Md.

Security footage shows three people approaching the exit of the store with one man grabbing a wig off a mannequin head. After doing so, the footage shows one person, who police say was a 59-year-old woman attempting to stop the robbery, along with a 74-year-old man, who also tried to stop it, but who appears to be blocked by two female suspects.

The video shows the male employee engaging the suspect, while the two women leave the building. The female employee then locks the door behind them, prompting them to knock on the door. The male suspect then goes to the door and tries to leave but the two employees continue to attempt to stop him.

The man eventually leaves the building, wig in hand, while the employees faced non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County Police Department released the security footage in hopes it would lead to the arrest of the three suspects.

According to police, the suspects are believed to have entered the store to steal wigs. During the struggle, the male employee received a laceration to his head. Both were pepper-sprayed during the incident.

A US$10,000 reward is being offered for information.