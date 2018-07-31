WATCH: Van smashes into Mississauga jewelry store, owner chases robbery suspects off with sword

A Mississauga jewelry store owner is pleading for the community’s help in finding four armed suspects who allegedly robbed the business after a van repeatedly smashed into the storefront.

“I tried to save my wife. They showed a gun to my wife,” Baldev Manjania, owner of New Rana Jewellers near Airport Road and Derry Road East, told Global News on Tuesday.

“I tried to fight with them.”

The incident happened before 7 p.m. on Saturday as Manjania and his wife were in the business. A red van can be seen in front of the business as it rams the front window repeatedly. The stone base below the window can be seen breaking away along with a wall of bars as the van pulls out of the store.

Three people can be seen then entering the store hitting the display cases. Several pieces of jewelry are then taken from the store. Manjania can be seen on surveillance video walking out from the store carrying a sword after the suspects leave in a dark-coloured car.

“They tried to rob us, they showed us a gun, and then I brought a sword from inside and then they ran outside,” he said.

A police spokesperson told Global News the suspects, who had firearms and a hammer, were wearing masks and gloves. She said an unknown quantity of jewelry was taken.

Meanwhile, Manjania said he has been in business since 2005 and this is the second robbery to happen over the years. He called on anyone with information to contact Peel Regional Police.

“Please help the police to find those guys,” Manjania said.

“They are very dangerous on the streets … they’re very dangerous for everybody.”