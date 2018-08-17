Crime
August 17, 2018 1:14 pm
Updated: August 17, 2018 5:21 pm

Gun calls a growing problem in the city: Winnipeg police

By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH: Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver says the armed incidents that took place Aug. 14-16 were not directly linked.

Firearms calls in Winnipeg are not unusual, but city police say they are becoming more frequent in the city.

In a little over 24-hours, police responded to six gun calls.

Aug. 14

A West Alexander area grocery store was robbed at gunpoint at 1:15 a.m. Two women, one with a long gun, chased customers out of the store, grabbed a number of items from behind the counter and fled.

Later in the day, a grocery store in Weston was robbed by a woman with a handgun at 11:20 p.m. She got away with cash.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Aug. 15

That same grocery store was again robbed by a woman with a gun at 10:50 p.m. said police. The suspect took off on foot.

Winnipeg man arrested on weapons, drug charges

A restaurant in the Centennial neighbourhood called police at 1:20 p.m. after a man who appeared to be high on meth showed up with a sawed-off shotgun. He was disarmed and arrested.

A 16-year old walking in Fort Rouge told police he was robbed at 11:25 p.m. Two men confronted him — one had a gun, the other had a knife. They drove off in a vehicle but were picked up by cops who caught up with them.

Aug. 16

Police in the East District rushed a man who had been shot to hospital in critical condition.

WATCH: Winnipeg police say the meth crisis is straining resources across the board

