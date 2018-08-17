Gun calls a growing problem in the city: Winnipeg police
Firearms calls in Winnipeg are not unusual, but city police say they are becoming more frequent in the city.
In a little over 24-hours, police responded to six gun calls.
Aug. 14
A West Alexander area grocery store was robbed at gunpoint at 1:15 a.m. Two women, one with a long gun, chased customers out of the store, grabbed a number of items from behind the counter and fled.
Later in the day, a grocery store in Weston was robbed by a woman with a handgun at 11:20 p.m. She got away with cash.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Aug. 15
That same grocery store was again robbed by a woman with a gun at 10:50 p.m. said police. The suspect took off on foot.
RELATED: Winnipeg man arrested on weapons, drug charges
A restaurant in the Centennial neighbourhood called police at 1:20 p.m. after a man who appeared to be high on meth showed up with a sawed-off shotgun. He was disarmed and arrested.
A 16-year old walking in Fort Rouge told police he was robbed at 11:25 p.m. Two men confronted him — one had a gun, the other had a knife. They drove off in a vehicle but were picked up by cops who caught up with them.
Aug. 16
Police in the East District rushed a man who had been shot to hospital in critical condition.
WATCH: Winnipeg police say the meth crisis is straining resources across the board
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.