Winnipeg man arrested on weapons, drug charges
Winnipeg Police arrested a man for drugs and weapons offences late Sunday night.
Around 11:50 p.m., officers made a traffic stop at Watt Street and Talbot Avenue. They became suspicious the car’s occupants were involved in a drug deal, and asked them to leave the vehicle.
The man in the passenger seat was searched and found to have a .32 calibre handgun strapped to his hip.
Officers continued their search and found a small quantity of meth and several hydromorphone pills on his person.
Ronald Jason Leathwood, 39-years-old, faces numerous charges, including:
- possession of a weapon
- carrying concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- possess firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- possession of firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order x2
- possession of scheduled substance – methamphetamine
- possession of scheduled substance – hydromorphone
Leathwood remains in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.
