June 18, 2018 4:59 pm

Winnipeg man arrested on weapons, drug charges

By Reporter  CJOB

Winnipeg Police arrested a man yesterday night on drugs and weapons charges.

Winnipeg Police arrested a man for drugs and weapons offences late Sunday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers made a traffic stop at Watt Street and Talbot Avenue. They became suspicious the car’s occupants were involved in a drug deal, and asked them to leave the vehicle.

The man in the passenger seat was searched and found to have a .32 calibre handgun strapped to his hip.

Officers continued their search and found a small quantity of meth and several hydromorphone pills on his person.

Ronald Jason Leathwood, 39-years-old, faces numerous charges, including:

  • possession of a weapon
  • carrying concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • possess firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • possession of firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order x2
  • possession of scheduled substance – methamphetamine
  • possession of scheduled substance – hydromorphone

Leathwood remains in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

