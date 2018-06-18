Winnipeg man arrested on weapons, drug charges

Winnipeg Police arrested a man for drugs and weapons offences late Sunday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers made a traffic stop at Watt Street and Talbot Avenue. They became suspicious the car’s occupants were involved in a drug deal, and asked them to leave the vehicle.

The man in the passenger seat was searched and found to have a .32 calibre handgun strapped to his hip.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police seize numerous drugs and weapons in North End raid

Officers continued their search and found a small quantity of meth and several hydromorphone pills on his person.

Ronald Jason Leathwood, 39-years-old, faces numerous charges, including:

possession of a weapon

carrying concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

possess firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

possession of firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order x2

possession of scheduled substance – methamphetamine

possession of scheduled substance – hydromorphone

Leathwood remains in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.