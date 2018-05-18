Winnipeg police seize numerous drugs and weapons in North End raid

Winnipeg Police have charged a man with multiple drug and weapons charges after raiding a house in the 300 block of Machray Avenue.
Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, WPS community support, street crimes and tactical support units executed a search warrant on the home.
Inside, officers found numerous drugs and a weapon:
A 35-year-old Winnipeg man has been detained in custody.
