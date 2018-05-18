Winnipeg police seize numerous drugs and weapons in North End raid

Winnipeg Police have charged a man with multiple drug and weapons charges after raiding a house in the 300 block of Machray Avenue.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, WPS community support, street crimes and tactical support units executed a search warrant on the home.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police chief recounts 2015 bombings that put city ‘on edge’

Inside, officers found numerous drugs and a weapon:

sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun with altered serial number

ammunition

approximately 465 grams of marijuana with a street value of $4,650

contaminated operational digital scale

7 x 1g packets of cannabis resin shatter with a street value of $350

1 package of cannabis resin edibles totalling 250mg with a street value of $25

12 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) with a street value of $180

approximately $4,500 cash

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man has been detained in custody.