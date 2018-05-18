Crime
May 18, 2018 6:18 pm

Winnipeg police seize numerous drugs and weapons in North End raid

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Police have charged a man with multiple drug and weapons charges after raiding a house on Thursday.

Winnipeg Police have charged a man with multiple drug and weapons charges after raiding a house in the 300 block of Machray Avenue.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, WPS community support, street crimes and tactical support units executed a search warrant on the home.

Inside, officers found numerous drugs and a weapon:

  • sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun with altered serial number
  • ammunition
  • approximately 465 grams of marijuana with a street value of $4,650
  • contaminated operational digital scale
  • 7 x 1g packets of cannabis resin shatter with a street value of $350
  • 1 package of cannabis resin edibles totalling 250mg with a street value of $25
  • 12 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) with a street value of $180
  • approximately $4,500 cash

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man has been detained in custody.

