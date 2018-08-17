RCMP looking for driver in Lower Sackville hit-and-run

Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run incident in Lower Sackville.

RCMP say they responded to an erratic driving complaint just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

It was reported a red truck was on Howland Drive, driving across lawns and spinning its tires. The truck then struck a green bin and crashed into a Ford Focus that was parked in the driveway of a home on Skyridge Avenue.

The truck was then seen speeding out of the area.

RCMP say patrols of the area did not turn up the vehicle.

It’s being described as an older model red Ford Ranger with a male driver and a female passenger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 and quote file number 2018-125309.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.