6 come forward following egging spree in Guelph: police

Guelph police say no charges will be laid after six people came forward following an egging spree on Wednesday night in the Parkwood Gardens area.

Officers say several homes were egged in the area of Candlewood Drive and Ryde Road at around 10 p.m. causing damage to some screens and windows.

Surveillance images released to the public from a nearby convenience store showed at least four young men buying eggs.

Six people came forward to police on Thursday and police said four of them, but not the same four in the surveillance photos, were responsible for the damage to houses in the area.

Const. Josh Fraser said charges will not be laid, but police are working with the individuals and homeowners to come up with some sort of resolution.

“Although the intent was not to damage property, the consequences of their actions poses this outcome,” Fraser said. “Ultimately there is no criminal charges, but lessons can be learned here.”

Fraser said with the advancement of surveillance technology and social media, it’s not even worth it for individuals to pull pranks like this one.

“We are constantly being recorded and social media is able to assist in identifying people we need to speak to,” he said.