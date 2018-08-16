Crime
Police release photos after several homes egged in Guelph

Guelph police released photos of four individuals after several homes were egged in the Parkwood Gardens neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Guelph police want to speak with as many as four individuals after several homes were egged Saturday night in the Parkwood Gardens area.

Officers were called to the area of Candlewood Drive and Ryde Road at around 10 p.m. after receiving several calls from homeowners.

A police spokesperson said along with the mess, officers also received reports of damage to screens and windows.

Police released surveillance images from a nearby business of four people police would like to speak with.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7545. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

