Canadian government announces another $145M for Toronto, Vancouver World Cup matches

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The federal government is putting up $145 million to support the costs of “enhanced security” for FIFA World Cup matches in both Toronto and Vancouver.

Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree announced the funding on Wednesday at Toronto’s BMO Field Stadium, which will host five group stage games and one knock-out match for the tournament.

“This investment reflects our commitment to public safety, to supporting our partners on the ground, and to ensuring that Canadians and visitors alike can enjoy these events safely and with confidence,” he said in a statement.

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Of the money, $45 million has been set aside for the City of Toronto, and $100 million will go to Vancouver. The money is expected to flow from the federal government to the provinces and then on to the cities.

Vancouver will host seven World Cup matches, while Toronto is scheduled to have six.

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The federal government said the new money would be used for “specific operational needs” for the games, which will also receive funds from local municipal taxpayers and provincial governments.

In Toronto, the budget for the World Cup was approved at $380 million, with the majority of the money funded by the city itself. As recently as this week, there was still a $5 million hole in the budget as a result of FIFA’s Fan Fest events in the city across the course of the World Cup.

The B.C. government last updated the cost estimate for Vancouver’s FIFA matches almost a year ago, when they were estimated to cost $345 million.

Both cities have worried about the rising costs of putting on the games, particularly from enhanced policing and emergency medical costs.

Ottawa previously allocated up to $320 million for hosting the tournament.